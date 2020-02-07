Not interested in bringing down Maharashtra Govt: Devendra Fadnavis

The MVA government was formed after the Shiv Sena broke ties with the BJP and joined forces with Congress and the NCP.

PTI

updated:February 7, 2020, 8:59 PM IST

File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Parbhani: The BJP is not interested in bringing down Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray who would “collapse because of her own burden,” said opposition leader at the Maharashtra meeting Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

“We will not try to overthrow this government. We are convinced that this government will collapse because of its own burden,” Fadnavis told reporters.

He said the BJP will honestly fulfill its duty as an opposition party. “We are not fighting to drop the government. We are not interested in taking down the government,” he added.

