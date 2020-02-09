Not every relationship has to lead to marriage

A Nigerian, self-proclaimed relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has advised women to lower their expectations of marriage when dating because not all relationships can lead to marriage.

He shared the news on Sunday on his Instagram page.

He said women shouldn’t be desperate when love gets mad.

“That has to be said. Ladies, not every relationship will lead to marriage. Some relationships are meant to teach you a lesson for the next. Stop setting mental traps. Men use women for this reason.

You’ll see ladies wash dishes and do chores for their friend’s family members because they have a wedding date in mind.

Also the association of “God when”. Ladies have said God so many times that He is definitely sent by God and is ONE when they meet someone.

Ladies, take control of this narrative. Let the boys be the one who says God when this girl says yes to me. He recorded the video he shared.

