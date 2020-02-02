“Not desperate to form Govt in Delhi, no chance of alliance,” says BJP Candidate SC Vats

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata party is not desperate to form the government in Delhi and will not form an alliance if they fail to cross the road, said Shakur Basti party candidate, SC Vats, days before the February 8 elections.

In conversation with News18.com, Vats held the government led by the Aam Aadmi party for the deadly air pollution in Delhi and struck the flagship project of Chief Arvind Kejriwal – the Mohalla Clinics.

You have won twice since 1998, but you have been beaten in 2008, 2013 and 2015. Have you ever considered playing from a different place?



I have known this constituency since 1983, when the master plan of road number 43 was conceptualized for the first time. I lost following the demarcation of my constituency and the various topographical and demographic changes that ensued.

What are your development plans for the majority of the middle and lower middle class population in Shakur Basti?



They do not want to buy the gimmicks such as laptops, printers and air conditioners.

Porta cabins (Mohalla Clinics) cannot be classified as a hospital or super special hospital. Porta Cabin is an improvised health regiment. All these porta cabins raised on public land, the DDA land, these are all infringements. The government of Delhi has built it on the PWD country and if the central government decides on a nice day, they will be removed in no time. It is a huge scandal.

In the elections in Delhi in 2013 and 2015, AAP beat you at the MLA Satyendra Jain meeting. What do you think you’re giving a head start this time?



This time it is a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata party and the Aam Aadmi party.

Are you open to alliances with other parties if the BJP is unable to exceed the half mark?



We will not form a government with anyone. We are not that desperate to come to power. We will certainly get the majority, but we will not cobble with numbers and try to form the government. We will be happy to have a long-term government.

It has been two decades since the BJP came to power in Delhi. What makes you confident about the party this year?



The party has tackled almost every problem that concerns Delhi, such as the unauthorized colonies and the Jhuggi cluster. The prime minister has already announced that 1,700 plus unauthorized colonies will be regularized. We solved the problem of people living in “Jhuggis” by introducing the “Jaha Jhuggi Vahan Makkan” welfare scheme. These two things have reversed the roles in favor of the BJP.

What do you think of the odd-even formula introduced by the AAP government?



Odd-even was a total failure and was withdrawn within a period of 10 days. They have not reduced the level of pollution. The air quality index remained the same.

What do you think about the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, given that CM Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have extended their support to them?



I see them as a huge barrier for school-going children and office-goers. I don’t think this is the way to protest and to show solidarity. This is something very embarrassing for the government of Delhi.

Do you agree with the statements of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma in Shaheen Bagh?



I am very much against any provocative statement from any quarter, from my party or from another party. I am not in favor of a provocative statement.

How long does the party continue to fight with the nominal value of Narendra Modi? Who can be the CM face of the BJP in Delhi?



That must be left to the legislators. Once we have a majority in Delhi, all legislators will sit and decide.

If the BJP comes to power, what are those AAP-initiated policies that you want to continue?



All these things must be continued for the time being. We propose free electricity after 200 units, a subsidy for the subsequent 200 units.

Don’t you think AAP’s policies are supported by middle and lower middle class people?



People are certainly not happy. They say they (AAP) make us dependent. They (residents of Delhi) want to be self-reliant.

