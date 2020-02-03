Not Arti Singh or Vishal Aditya Singh but Shehnaaz Gill ELIMINATED?

Bigg Boss 13 is intensifying with each new day and the rumor about the next elimination is louder than ever. While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz remain the top favorite contestants, viewers expected Arti Singh or Vishal Aditya Singh to be eliminated this week. However, a surprise came as no one was evicted during the Kaman Vaar episode of Salman Khan’s weekend.

Now, a recent promotion is going viral on the Internet and is witnessing that Salman Khan announces the eviction of Shehnaaz Gill from the house. While the contestants were shocked, and one expected it to be a joke on the side of the presenter, the moment the main door opens marks the possibility that the Punjabi singer will really be evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss 13: Not Arti Singh or Vishal Aditya Singh but Shehnaaz Gill REMOVED?

Look the following video:

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8E1kOWBohc/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

You could also see Sidharth Shukla standing on one side in shock, but he keeps his distance and doesn’t say goodbye to his close friend. However, Shehnaaz can be seen sobbing while hugging the contestants, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

Now it must be seen if Shehnaaz is really removed or is just another promotion cleverly cut by the creators of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, the show is witnessing a lot of masala with connections from the contestants that are now part of the show. From Shehnaaz’s brother, Shehbaz Gill, to Devoleena Bhattacharjee for Rashami Desai and Vikas Gupta for Sidharth Shukla, the friends and family of each and every one of the contestants contribute from the end to make the show a success.

This season of Bigg Boss has been the best so far, registering the main TRPs due to which, the program even had an extension of one week.

Do you think that Shehnaaz Gill will really be evicted? Share your views in the comments section below.

