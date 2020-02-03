The wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal has become one of the hottest topics of discussion. Rumors about their wedding have been going on for a year, but nobody really knows when the GREAT wedding will happen. The couple has also been very quiet on the subject and this has left fans eager for their wedding.

One of the many reports suggested that the couple will marry in Goa, while another report claimed that a Jodhpur wedding was on the cards for the couple. But now a wedding portal has revealed the exact location and location of your wedding. The report suggests that Varun-Natasha will marry at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa in May of this year.

Not an infamous wedding in Italy, but Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will get married here

It was previously reported that Varun and Natasha’s wedding is being delayed due to the poor performance of Varun’s 3D Street Varcer movie at the box office. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Varun is deeply disturbed by the way the film has done it and is now more focused on his career than on the wedding. Reports also suggested that Varun left Remo D’ Souza’s Dancing Daddy after the failure of Street Dancer 3D. But with this new information about the place, we believe that the wedding is for the couple.

Earlier, Natasha had told Hello India magazine: “Varun Dhawan and I were in school together. We remain friends until we were about 20 years old and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved. Marriage is in the cards eventually, but not now. “

On the job front, Varun will be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to premiere on May 1, 2020.

