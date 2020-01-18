Norwich's hopes for survival increased after the battle in the basement when the Wolves stun Southampton in the return victory

Norwich’s hopes of avoiding the descent received a valuable boost when they beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the battle of the last two at Carrow Road.

The last canaries started six points drifting from the Cherries, but halved that deficit after earning their first victory in the league since November.

The decisive incident occurred in the 33rd minute when Bournemouth defender Steve Cook threw himself into Ondrej Duda’s shot and pushed it with his hand.

Later, Cook received the first red card of his career and Teemu Pukki gave the penalty to his tenth league goal of the season.

Norwich also reduced to 10 men in the 76th minute, Ben Godfrey dismissed for a challenge in Callum Wilson that saw the Premier League have their first VAR review on the field, but Daniel Farke’s men waited for the victory.

Elsewhere, Troy Deeney missed a penalty when Tottenham forced a goalless draw at Vicarage Road to deny Watford a fourth straight victory in the Premier League.

The Hornets patron saw his kick in the second half saved by Paulo Gazzaniga, but it was another point claimed during the current resurgence under Nigel Pearson.

Watford has now taken 14 points from his last six games and is looking up in the last third of the campaign.

They faced a Spurs team that stuttered with José Mourinho and lacked a goal threat without the injured Harry Kane.

The Mourinho team has gone through three league games without finding the net and has not won since Boxing Day, which means that their four best opportunities decrease with each match.

There was a lot of drama at St. Mary’s where Wolves made a brilliant comeback in the second half against Southampton to alter the book of forms with a 3-2 victory.

Saints, looking for an eighth victory in his last 11 competitive matches, seemed to be crossing after taking a 2-0 lead through goals in the first half of Jan Bednarek and Shane Long.

Troy Deeney failed from the spot but Watford held Spurs (Action)

At that time, Wolves’s race without triumphs seemed to extend to six games, but the men of Nuno Espirito Santo took a remarkable turn after the break.

Pedro Neto reduced the arrears before Raúl Jiménez leveled off from the spot in the 65th minute after a VAR review. Jiménez then placed the winner home 14 minutes from the end.

The matches between Arsenal-Sheffield United, Brighton-Aston Villa and West Ham-Everton ended in 1-1 draws.

Gabriel Martinelli beat the Gunners in the part-time coup in the Emirates, but John Fleck snatched a point for United high-flying teammates with an 83-minute leveler.

At Amex Stadium, the second half leveler of Jack Grealish canceled Leandro Trossard’s first game when Villa, from the third bottom, recovered from his 6-1 loss at home to Man City with a fight draw.

Both goals at the London stadium reached the end of the first half, Issa Diop put Hammers of David Moyes ahead of his former club before Dominic Calvert-Lewin matched shortly after with his ninth of the campaign.

