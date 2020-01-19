It’s not a boast that you usually hear about an oil field: Norway says its huge new facility is good for the environment.

The oil-rich nation says the Johan Sverdrup field, which was opened with great fanfare by the Prime Minister last week, is helping to “cut emissions” because it is powered entirely by renewable energy.

“Johan Sverdrup is now open. This is good news for our investors, for Norway – and for emissions, “boasts the official website of Equinor, the Norwegian state-owned company operating the field.

Critics, however, see Norway’s third largest oil field as a perfect symbol of the Scandinavian country’s climate hypocrisy.

The field, located about 87 miles off the Norwegian coast, is named after the country’s first prime minister. It has reserves of 2.7 billion barrels of oil, enough to last half a century and bring in more than $ 100 billion to Norway.

The operation is powered by shore-based energy, mostly generated by hydroelectric power – a rarity for offshore oil fields, most of which are powered by diesel generators.

This is an appropriate example of the Norwegian approach to climate change. The country was among the first to ratify the Paris Agreement and is committed to becoming climate neutral by 2030. It offers its citizens generous subsidies for electric cars and has banned deforestation.

However, Norway is also a major producer of fossil fuels. According to the International Energy Agency, it pumps 2 million barrels of oil a day, making it the second European producer after Russia. Its natural gas production also exceeds all other European countries.

“Norway has a schizophrenic relationship with climate and oil and gas,” Lars-Henrik Paarup Michelsen, CEO of the think tank at the Norwegian Climate Foundation, told CNN. “We are excellent at adopting ambitious emission targets, but at the same time, we plan to produce oil and gas for the decades to come.”

In addition to its large fossil fuel reserves, Norway also has abundant renewable energy resources, especially in hydroelectricity. It covers its domestic clean energy needs and sells most of its oil and gas abroad.

Equinor, the Norwegian state-owned company that operates the Johan Sverdrup field, is working hard to demonstrate the effectiveness of the field. “Average CO2 emissions from international fields are 25 times higher, (with) 18 kg of CO2 emitted per barrel produced compared to 0.67 kg of CO2 emitted per barrel produced from Sverdrup,” the spokesperson told CNN. word from Equinor, Morten Eek.

But Paarup Michelsen said that this economy is not significant when you look at the big picture, since emissions from production account for only 5% of the total emissions from the global oil industry.

“The big problem is combustion, in sectors like transportation and industry,” he said.

As Mark van Baal, founder of the climate pressure group Follow This, explained: “An oil company that targets its own emissions, not its products, is like a cigarette producer who promises that all employees will quit smoking altogether. by increasing the production of cigarettes. . “

Who is responsible?

The Norwegian government can say that it is doing all it can to fight climate change, because current international rules impose responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions on the country where they occur.

For Norway, this means that it is not responsible for the emissions caused by the combustion of its oil in other parts of the world.

According to figures from the Norwegian statistics office, the country’s annual national greenhouse gas emissions reached around 53 million tonnes in 2017. This represents around 10 tonnes per person, which roughly corresponds to the rest of Europe. In the United States, emissions were 15 tonnes per person in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency.

The emissions from Norwegian exports are, however, on a very different scale.

According to the United Nations emissions spread report, the emissions of oil and gas that Norway sold abroad reached around 470 million tonnes in 2017.

When the Norwegian government talks about reducing emissions, it means national emissions, not exports. But the Paris climate agreement is clear. To avoid catastrophic global warming, the world must dramatically reduce all carbon emissions.

Experts say phasing out fossil fuels is essential if global warming is to stay below a 2 degree Celsius rise above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, the target set by the Paris agreement.

Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister Ola Elvestuen has acknowledged that her country will have to change its habits in the future.

“The world must reduce its use of fossil fuels as quickly as possible, and of course, this will affect both the Norwegian economy and the oil sector,” he said in a statement sent to CNN.

Yet despite its climate commitments, Norwegian government policy also aims to lure global oil giants to try to find and recover more oil on its territory. Under current laws, businesses can deduct 78% of their exploration expenses from their taxable income.

The strategy works. According to the Norwegian Ministry of Oil and Energy, activity in the oil and gas industry is increasing rapidly.

In 2019, Norway granted 83 production licenses, a new record and opened 57 new exploration wells.

The Norwegian government makes no secret of the fact that it has long-term plans for the oil industry.

Johan Sverdrup’s field operation is expected to continue until 2070 – 20 years after global emissions are expected to be zero, according to a commitment signed by the Norwegian government.

Elvestuen said that if the new field could be active for a long time, two-thirds of the resources should be recovered before 2030. After that, production should decrease.

“An expression often used by the largest parties in Norway is that the person who will” turn off the light “(the production of oil) on the Norwegian plateau has not yet been born,” said Paarup Michelsen.