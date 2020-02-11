Northern Elders vs. Buhari: Be humble and admit that you have failed the Nigerians – Olusegun Bangbose tells the president

A senior lawyer and national coordinator, CAGG [Concerned Advocates for Good Governance], Barrister Olusegun Bangbose, said the recent Northern Elders Forum [NEF] statement about the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is obviously an exaggerated statement that cannot be criticized ,

The lawyer says the statement can only be appreciated and welcomed, adding that President Buhari failed the Nigerians.

Bangbose said that Professor Ango Abdullahi is indeed a noble Nigerian and is an asset not only to the north but to the entire nation. He added that it takes courage to be truthful.

The Northern Elders Forum, led by Ango Abdullahi, had declared President Buhari’s government to be a complete failure.

The group said it had warned Nigerians that Buhari had nothing to offer them, adding that the president had failed to combat uncertainty and improve the economy.

The Buhari government, the NEF said, is helpless to find solutions to the many challenges the country faces

In a quick reaction, the presidency said: “NEF is only Ango Abdullahi and Ango Abdullahi is NEF. It is a quasi-organization that has no credible membership, and its leader is like a general without troops.

“Before the 2019 presidential election, the one-man army named NEF had shown their apathy for President Muhammadu Buhari and their preference for another candidate. They were all beaten up together.

The presidency also spoke in defense of Buhari, saying that the NEF is only waving a flag at half mast. President Buhari is steadily and steadfastly focusing on Nigeria’s retrofitting, and discerning Nigerians know the true state of the nation. You don’t need a paper tiger to tell them something. “

In a statement to DAILY POST on Wednesday, Barrister Bangbose said the NEF position is “a classic and should not be criticized by any patriotic Nigerian. The Buhari government should listen to the northern elders and Nigerian desires.

“It is a double tragedy, poverty and insecurity. It is the worst situation a country can experience. A critical assessment of this government shows that it is unable to bring this nation to the port it desires ,

“Any administration that cannot secure the life and property of its citizens is a complete failure. President Buhari should stop attacking his critics but investigate their grievances and offer solutions to them.

“Excuses will not make our country special. Buhari should be humble enough to admit that he failed Nigerians. The whole nation is grieving. Hardly a day goes by without news of the activities of bandits, kidnappers, Boko Haram, armed robbers ,

“You can only agree with the Northern Elders when it comes to rising above tribal feelings to claim that this government has failed. No country has ever been able to fight insecurity without first fighting poverty. We cannot fight poverty without fighting corruption. Buhari is undoubtedly overwhelmed.

“He may have underestimated Nigeria’s challenges. He was not fully aware and ready to face the challenges. Buhari will be urged to strengthen because Nigerians are quickly becoming impatient with his lackluster government.”