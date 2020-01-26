Sacramento State (11-6, 4-4) against northern Arizona (10-7, 4-4)

Walkyd Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State is going for the season sweep over northern Arizona after winning the previous game in Sacramento. The teams last clashed on January 9, when the Hornets shot 48.1% on the field while limiting shooters from northern Arizona to just 41.8% en route to a 64- 57.

INTENSIFICATION: Cameron Shelton of northern Arizona had an average of 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Brooks DeBisschop had 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Hornets, Joshua Patton averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Ethan Esposito had 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lumberjacks only allowed 69.1 points per game in eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.9 per game they dropped out of the conference.SHELTON MAY DRAW: Shelton has connected 26.7% of the 30 3-point shots he attempted and went to 2 for 8 in their last five games. He also converted 67.4% of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lumberjacks are 7-0 when they flip the ball 11 times or less and 3-7 when they pass 11 turns. The Hornets are 6-0 when they register at least 12 offensive rebounds and 5-6 when they are below this total.

COLD SORT: Sacramento State has lost its last five road games, scoring 52 points, while allowing 64.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The solid defense of the State of Sacramento kept adverse offenses at 38.3%, the 19th highest score in the country. Northern Arizona allowed opponents to shoot 45.4% of the field in 17 games (ranked 293rd).

