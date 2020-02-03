North West crashes the architectural Digest interview by Kim and Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West opened the doors of their all-white and beige house for the pages of Architectural summary, share the inspiration behind their unique place of residence and interview each other in the process.

Said their house was initially a ‘McMansion’, West, Kardashian and the Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt slowly but surely transformed the space into something that the rapper compares to a ‘futuristic Belgian monastery’.

“When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought: this man could design Batman’s house. I had to work with him,” said Kanye about Vervoordt. “It was a coup d’etat to have Axel come to Calabasas to redo a McMansion, which is essentially what the house was.”

“The only thing that Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette,” added Kim. “I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to get to a place and immediately feel the calmness. Kanye would come up with the most distant ideas, and I would say:” This is not normal. We need drawers! “I was the voice of functionality.”

While a glance at the photos in the magazine shows a lot of white, one room stands out from the rest: Northwest bright bedroom with a giant butterfly headboard and everything in pink.

The precocious 6-year-old daughter of the couple also crashed at the party when Kim and Kanye sat down to interview each other on camera for the Design Quiz video of the publication. She bounced back and forth between her parents, finally pulled a crutch and sat down in the middle while explaining her favorite things in the house.

“I like to do gymnastics and cartwheels, dance competition, play the piano, play my violin and I like to find animals and huuuuuuuuuge crystals,” she said before Kim lured her into the room.

During the Q&A, West said that his “most appreciated possession in the house” was Kim, before Dave Chappelle revealed that he was his favorite house guest. He let his wife go “Awww” again when he was asked what habits he changed after living together. His answer: “I stopped being lonely.”

Kim has also revealed that she “never” used their pool, which is in fact a giant jacuzzi. “Everyone wanted a jacuzzi aside,” she said about the draft decision, “we just wanted a very long staircase at the front, which was great, all the babies are sitting on that staircase and the cousins ​​are coming along.”

She also said that her favorite thing about their bathroom was the lighting, which is primo for selfies. Describing the gigantic light panel in the ceiling, she said it “smoothes out all cellulite” and leaves her “feeling so good about myself” … until she goes into her closet and realizes “it’s just the lighting.”

