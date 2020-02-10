North Korean defector joins South Korea’s main opposition party and participates in parliamentary elections

A high-level North Korean diplomat who moved to South Korea in 2016 will join the main opposition party and hold parliamentary elections in April, party officials said.

Thae Yong Ho, former minister of the North Korean embassy in London and the highest diplomat to walk over, will participate in a constituency in Seoul on April 15 as part of the conservative opposition party Liberty Korea Party.

Kim Hyong-o, head of a party selection committee for candidates, told local reporters: “His courage and decision will give hope to North Korean refugees and other South and North Korean people who want true unification.”

If elected, Mr. Thae becomes the second North Korean defector to win a seat in the National Chamber with one room in South Korea.

The former North Korean Cho Myung-Chul was the first and served as a representative of a predecessor of the Liberty Korea Party from 2012 to 2016.

1/20

Kim Jong-un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency on October 16, 2019

Reuters

2/20

Kim Jong-un visits the newly built Pyongyang Orphans’ Primary School on 2 February 2017

AFP / Getty

3/20

Kim Jong-un inspects a women’s company under unit 5492 of the Korean People’s Army in November 2019

AFP / Getty

4/20

Kim Jong-un inspects the test fire of intercontinental ballistic missiles Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location in July 2017

AFP / Getty

5/20

Kim Jong-un celebrates the successful test fire of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in an unknown location in July 2017

AFP / Getty

6/20

Kim Jong-un inspects a potato at the Samjiyon Potato Factory in North Korea in October 2018

AFP / Getty

7/20

Kim Jong-un rides a horse through a forest in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency of North Korea on October 16, 2019

EPA

8/20

Kim Jong-un inspects a block of frozen fish at a processing facility in North Korea in November 2018

Reuters

9/20

Kim Jong-un celebrates the successful launch of a strategic submarine-launched ballistic missile in August 2016

AFP / Getty

10/20

Kim Jong-un shakes hands with Donald Trump as they meet for the first time in June 2018 at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore

Reuters

11/20

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump share a glance as they meet in the demilitarized zone in Panmunjon, Korea in June 2019

AFP / Getty

12/20

Kim Jong-un inspects mushrooms at Pyongyang Mushroom Farm

AFP / Getty

13/20

Kim Jong-un inspects a super-sized multiple rocket launcher prior to a test in September 2019

Reuters

14/20

Kim Jong-un inspects an apple farm in South Hwanghae province in September 2017

AFP / Getty

15/20

Kim Jong-un inspects an apple farm in South Hwanghae province in September 2017

AFP / Getty

16/20

Kim Jong-un inspects dental wares in a newly built factory in June 2017

AFP / Getty

17/20

Kim Jong-un visits farm no. 1116 in September 2017

AFP / Getty

18/20

Kim Jong-un visits a motorcycle factory in November 2017

AFP / Getty

19/20

Kim Jong-un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency on October 16, 2019

AFP / Getty

20/20

Kim Jong-un inspects the command of the Korean People’s Army Strategic Force at an undisclosed location in August 2017

AFP / Getty

Thae went to live with his family in South Korea in 2016 and is a vocal figure in his criticism of the authoritarian government of his former country.

He is the oldest North Korean diplomat who overflows, a rarity among senior officials. Before him, the North Korean who was seeking asylum in the neighboring country was at the highest level, Hwan Jang-yop, a senior government employee of the Workers Party.

Hwang once taught Prime Minister Kim Jong-Un’s father, the late Kim Jong Il, and died in 2010.

Thae told reporters that his decision to flee the hermit kingdom was because he did not want his children to live a “miserable” life there and he was disappointed in Kim.

“When Kim Jong-un first came to power, I hoped that he would make reasonable and rational decisions to save North Korea from poverty, but I soon fell in despair when he saw him for no good reason while he officials, “he said during his first foreign press conference in 2017.

North Korea, in turn, criticized Mr. Thae, calling him “human scum” and accusing him of misappropriating government money, leaking confidential secrets, and sexually abusing a child.

Additional reporting by agencies

