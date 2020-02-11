North Korea, which has been hit by a series of sanctions, still imports oil, cars and alcohol illegally: UN

In 2017, several sets of international sanctions were imposed on Pyongyang, limiting oil imports and banning coal, fish and textile exports, forcing the country to stop its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

AFP

Last updated: February 11, 2020, 10:28 AM IST

United Nations: North Korea, which has been hit by a series of UN sanctions, is illegally importing more and more oil and continues to bring luxury cars and alcohol, according to an annual report delivered to the UN Security Council on Monday.

“The DPRK violates resolutions through illegal petroleum imports,” said the report, which was conducted by experts responsible for monitoring the application of sanctions.

North Korea has “increased purchasing, including a noticeable increase in the number of these larger foreign-flagged tankers that deliver directly to North Korea on multiple occasions,” the experts said, without identifying their origin.

In 2017, several sets of international sanctions were imposed on Pyongyang, limiting oil imports and banning coal, fish and textile exports, forcing the country to stop its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs. To date, the measures have failed.

It has nevertheless continued to develop its arsenal, analysts say, despite two high-profile conferences between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump. Negotiations between the Pyongyang and Washington have stalled in terms of sanctions and what the North would give up in return.

The UN expert panel said they received, as in the previous year, a report from the United States with satellite images and data for the period from January 1, 2019 to October 31. The US report has reportedly shown that North Korea has exceeded permitted imports for refined oil. “The Russian Federation and China have asked for more conclusive evidence to pass judgment,” said the report, as seen by AFP.

The document also noted that “the DPRK continued to ignore UN Security Council resolutions through illegal maritime exports of raw materials, especially coal and sand.”

Pyongyang “also continued to import luxury goods and other sanctioned items, including luxury vehicles, alcohol and robotic machines.”

The country continued to “access to international banking channels in violation of UN sanctions, primarily through the use of third-party intermediaries,” the report said.

North Korea “continued to illegally acquire virtual currencies and carry out cyber attacks on global banks to circumvent financial sanctions.”

China, which is often suspected of helping North Korea despite the sanctions, said Monday in a statement from its UN mission that “it has always faithfully and seriously fulfilled its international obligations”.

This was despite the “huge losses” that Beijing suffered due to the implementation of UN decisions, it said.

“It is imperative for the Security Council … to adjust the necessary sanctions, especially in areas related to the livelihood” of North Korean citizens, it said in the statement.

China proposed a resolution at the end of 2019, together with Russia, which could lift certain bans, in particular for fisheries and textiles.

.