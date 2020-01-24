North Korea Appoints Army as New Foreign Minister

SEOUL – North Korea has appointed a new officer in the Supreme Army who has little experience of dealing with the United States as its new Secretary of State. Possibly there will be a tougher line with Washington when nuclear talks get stuck.

The new position for Ri Son Gwon was announced on Friday in a notice from the Korean Central News Agency that he attended a foreign diplomat reception in Pyongyang on Thursday. Previously, South Korean and other external media reported that North Korea had recently informed foreign diplomats in Pyongyang about Ris Job.

In his speech at the banquet, Comrade Ri Son Gwon said that the Korean people had turned out to be on the general offensive to break through the barriers that stand in the way of the advance of socialist construction through self-confidence … and to make public the foreign policy Government position (North Korean), “said KCNA.

Ri, an outspoken retired colonel in the army who recently headed a government agency responsible for relations with South Korea, has participated in numerous inter-Korean talks over the past 15 years. However, he lacks experience in negotiating with the United States.

In South Korea, he is best known for South Korean businesspeople making rude statements in Pyongyang in September 2018. While eating Naengmyeon, traditional Korean noodles, Ri asked, “Is Naengmyeon in your throat?” Dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in efforts to promote Korean economic projects. Many conservatives in South Korea criticized him sharply.

Ri replaced Ri Yong Ho, a professional diplomat with extensive experience in dealing with the United States and South Korea, who had participated in the nuclear negotiations with the United States since early 2018. It was not immediately known what happened to Ri Yong Ho. whose name was last mentioned in KCNA last August.

South Korea’s private Sejong Institute analyst Cheong Seong-Chang said the appointment of Ri Son Gwon signaled that North Korea would further strengthen its stance on the United States and increase its urge to consolidate its position as a nuclear state.

“From now on, it is difficult to expect significant progress in North Korea-USA. Diplomacy,” said Cheong.

Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea have made little progress since the collapse of the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in February 2019. Kim recently said North Korea would strengthen its nuclear arsenal and unveil a new “strategic weapon” after the United States failed to meet a year-end deadline it had set to make concessions.

A senior official from the State Department told reporters Wednesday that Washington had been informed of Ri Son Gwon’s appointment, and hopes that North Korea will understand the importance of resuming diplomacy.

“There is nothing to be gained if you do not speak. It is only for your benefit, so we encourage you to speak about it,” said the official on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to publicly agree to the matter “It’s slow, patient, and constant diplomacy. We will stick to this plan.”

Associate press writer Matthew Lee contributed to this Washington report.

