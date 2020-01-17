Video

NBC’S Kevin Tibbles presents the cans and canines inspiring America

FARGO, N.D. (KYMA, KECY / NBC News) – Serving North Dakota bowwow brewskis to help Fidos in need find a new home …

“Who doesn’t like dogs and beer?!?”

The people of the Fargo Brewing Company have a soft spot for our four-legged friends and for helping to adopt dogs from a local shelter. They printed their names, faces and fun facts on their latest set of beer cans.

Aaron Hill of the brewery hopes that this first series of “Pints ​​and Pups” featuring six canines is a resounding success!

“The goal is to get these dogs adopted, and then maybe in three or four months, to make a new batch of dogs.” Said Hill.

Jerad Ryan thought about the idea of ​​beer mugs, modeled after the children who disappeared on a carton of milk.

“It could just open your eyes to … to open your hope to a dog that you might not be for yourself, but who could very well be.” said Ryan.

Raising awareness, while raising a drink, to help a few outsiders get through the day.

