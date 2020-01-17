Video
NBC’S Kevin Tibbles presents the cans and canines inspiring America
FARGO, N.D. (KYMA, KECY / NBC News) – Serving North Dakota bowwow brewskis to help Fidos in need find a new home …
“Who doesn’t like dogs and beer?!?”
The people of the Fargo Brewing Company have a soft spot for our four-legged friends and for helping to adopt dogs from a local shelter. They printed their names, faces and fun facts on their latest set of beer cans.
Aaron Hill of the brewery hopes that this first series of “Pints and Pups” featuring six canines is a resounding success!
“The goal is to get these dogs adopted, and then maybe in three or four months, to make a new batch of dogs.” Said Hill.
Jerad Ryan thought about the idea of beer mugs, modeled after the children who disappeared on a carton of milk.
“It could just open your eyes to … to open your hope to a dog that you might not be for yourself, but who could very well be.” said Ryan.
Raising awareness, while raising a drink, to help a few outsiders get through the day.
