North Carolina Statewomen # 7 Choke Virginia Tech | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – The North Carolina State women’s basketball team showed on Thursday why it has one of the most miserly defenses in the country.

Seventh-ranked N.C. State beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many months, winning 71-59 at the Cassell Coliseum.

“We didn’t respond,” said Hokies coach Kenny Brooks. “We have allowed ourselves to be played in a certain way, and we have to learn to play through and be more aggressive.

“It was not one of our best performances. I just thought we were very stagnant. We didn’t move the ball as we should.

“It was a disappointing loss. We know we didn’t play well.”

State (22-1, 11-1 ACC) entered the game in 10th place nationally in defense of the percentage of goals scored (33.9%) and in 14th place in defense of goals (54.7 points per match).

The Wolfpack kept Tech (16-6, 6-5) at their worst goal scoring percentage (30.3%) of the season.

“They did a good job eliminating some of the things we used to do,” said Brooks, whose team fell 0-3 to the top 10 opponents this season. “They disrupted our pace. … We failed to bring the ball back to our favorite places as we really wanted.”

State also kept Tech at its lowest number of points in a CCA game this season, as well as its lowest three point (five) in CCA play this season.

“They were sitting above the guards, so that obviously delays your attack and you just have to find a way to open up,” said technical guard Dara Mabrey, who had 15 points and two 3 points. “We just have to continue to find other ways to reach the basket and open up to each other, because it is obvious that it will be a model; they will try to sit above the shooters.”

Tech was 5 out of 19 on a 3-point range (26.3%).

“Our kids have done a great job in avoiding and overcoming some choices … to reach them,” said state coach Wes Moore.

The Wolfpack has led in the last three quarters, although its lead fell to a point in the third quarter.

“We have to be better towards the end of the game,” said tech point guard Taja Cole, who had 19 points. “We reduced it to one and we haven’t finished.”

Tech scored 10 points less than last month’s meeting.

“There is no secret. We have faced each other before and you know who is doing really well,” said Moore, whose team won its eighth straight game.

Virginia Tech’s guard Aisha Sheppard was held 10 points, six less than her average and 18 less than she had in the first game. She had eight 3-point points at the first meeting, but she was 2 out of 7 from 3 points Thursday.

The first-year Tech Center Elizabeth Kitley was held at two points, nine below its average. She was 1 in 9 on the field. Forward Lydia Rivers was held at one point, six less than her average. She was 0 out of 4 on the field.

“We have done a very good job trying to stay between them and the rim and it is difficult for them to score on you,” said Moore.

State sophomore Elissa Cunane, a 6 foot 5 inch center that was on the Wood Award Late Season Top 20 watch list on Monday, got 17 points and 16 rebounds. She was only 4 out of 15 from the field but 8 out of 10 from the free throw line.

“She gets a good whistle,” said Brooks. “That’s all I will say about it.”

Down 35-22 with 6:12 left in the third quarter, Tech went 17-5 to narrow the lead to 40-39 with 54.5 seconds remaining in the third.

“We pushed it during the transition, pulled it out, ran our attack,” said Mabrey.

But State scored the last five points of the third quarter and the first three points of the fourth quarter to create a cushion of 48-39 with 9:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Lacked a little gas,” said Brooks.

State was 17 out of 22 on the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

N.C. State improved to 22-1 in the series. The Wolfpack defeated Tech for the sixth consecutive time.

The Hokies have seen their 16-game home winning streak ended. It was their first home loss since last February.