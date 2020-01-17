Norma Michaels dead: King of Queens and Modern Family Star die at the age of 95

Norma Michaels died at the age of 95.

She was a character actress most recognized for her role as Josephine in King of Queens.

According to a spokeswoman for the actress, Norma died peacefully on Saturday at her home in Palm Springs, California.

Her film and television career spanned more than six decades and she was known for playing with Jerry Stiller in King of Queens.

She also had unforgettable appearances in Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Norma had a long film career, including appearances in Wedding Crashers, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and Easy A.

Her last feature-length appearance was as Sally Field’s mother in the 2015 hit Hello, My Name is Doris.

Norma started her career in 1954 on the George Gobel Show.

Her breakout role came ten years later, in 1964, in the TV hit The Jack Benny Show.

Norma has gone through various genres and played her roles in some of the biggest screen-sized shows, including Ally McBeal, Lizzie McGuire, The Gilmore Girls and iCarly.

Norma also had a successful career as a consultant outside of her acting life.

She is survived by her longtime manager and friend Jasper Cole, his husband Dennis Turrone, and according to her spokesman, there will be a memorial service and a celebration of her life in March.

Norma’s family has asked for donations to animal welfare organizations instead of flowers.

