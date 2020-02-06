Nora Fatehi is seriously injured on Ajay Devgn Starrer’s sets

Actress Nora Fatehi was “seriously injured” while performing a high octane sequence of action for the upcoming movie “Bhuj: The Pride of India.”

“I just came back from Bhopal after filming my part of the movie” Bhuj: The Pride of India. “It involved many emotional scenes and a complete high octane action sequence in which I ended up seriously injured,” said Nora.

Bhuj: The pride of India: Nora Fatehi is seriously injured on the sets of Ajay Devgn Starrer

Nora, who is currently on top of the success of her latest release “Street Dancer 3D,” hurt her forehead.

“In a sequence, my co-actor accidentally threw a gun directly into my face, which caused my forehead to bleed and swell. I had a lot of pain, however, I knew that the director needed to complete the shooting, since I had a very tight schedule, so I kept on rolling all day despite the injury. He left a great mark for more than a week on my face, ”he said.

Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

In the film, Ajay will be seen playing the Indian Air Force pilot, Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will rehearse Sunderben’s character Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer, who convinced 299 other women in Madhapur to help build a track during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Karnik was in charge of the Bhuj air base during the war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He was accompanied by 50 members of the IAF and 60 of the Defense Security Corps at the air base.