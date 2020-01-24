Non-profit companies worried about selling dot-org universe will increase costs

Certification: Public Sector CC0

The company that controls the online world dot-org puts the register of domain names up for sale, and the nonprofits that frequently use the suffix on their websites raise traffic concerns.

Nonprofit organizations and some technical activists plan to protest Friday outside the Los Angeles regulator’s headquarters for domain names, where their council meets to discuss plans by private-equity company Ethos Capital to buy the Registry 1 $ 1 billion.

Opponents worry about the cost of registering a dot-org website and will worry about the possible loss of freedom of speech and expression if the registry is in the wrong hands.

“It’s easy to put two and two together and see the concern that financial or other pressures could push this new for-profit PIR to make decisions that are harmful to non-profit organizations,” said Elliot Harmon, Electronic Activism Manager. Frontier Foundation.

Ethos Capital and the Internet Society, which manages the registry, said those concerns were misplaced and the sale was misunderstood.

The two groups said in a statement that prices would remain low, registry managers would remain in place, and capital injection would ensure the long-term development of dot-org.

They also rejected claims that electronic content would be spied on and censored.

“This idea is unfounded and, frankly, a demonstration of the kind of speculation that has led the debate about the future of .ORG irresponsible,” the statement said. “Ethos and PIR take freedom of expression very seriously and the registry’s commitment to freedom of speech will continue unabated.”

Domain names such as apnews.com have historically been used by computers to find websites and send emails, and their value has increased as companies and groups adopted them as a brand. The Associated Press, a non-profit, also uses the dot-org domain.

Speculators have listed a variety of names under popular domain suffixes like “.com” and “.org”, and an easy to remember name can raise millions of dollars in the resale market. Popular suffix owners can collect hundreds of millions of dollars a year in registration fees.

Although domain names are less prominent these days as more people access websites using search engines and applications, they are still important for email addresses, billboards, and other non-digital ads.

The dot-org pad has the distinction of being one of the original domains created in the mid-80s.

Since 2003, dot-org has been run by the Internet Society’s nonprofit public interest register, which was established by many of the world’s first engineers and scientists. In this role, the registry collects annual fees of approximately $ 10 from each of the more than 10 million dot-org names registered worldwide.

The internet community is using some of this money to fund support and administration programs that include the creation of technical standards for the Internet.

He said the proceeds from the sale would fund a commission to provide more diversified and sustainable resources in the long run. The team described Ethos Capital as a “business with a mission” that pledged to continue the registry’s operations.

Investment firm executives include a former senior vice president of the domain names regulator – Internet Assigned Names and Numbers or ICANN.

Although dot-org is often associated with non-profit organizations, it can be registered by anyone, including for-profit companies and individuals. This will not change with a new owner.

But critics worry that a speculative owner will be more likely than a nonprofit to raise registration fees. The announcement of the sale said nothing about the prices, and a subsequent blog post only mentions that Ethos is committed to reducing the increases to 10% per year – the same ceiling that had been in force until ICANN raised it in June 2019 .

Critics also fear that a new owner could change policies and reduce protection for domain name owners, including non-governmental organizations operating in authoritarian countries. A website may suddenly become unlikely, for example, if the owner of the patch decides to suspend registration.

Some support groups, such as the Electronic Frontiers and Public Knowledge Foundation, have written to the Internet Society, insisting that dot-org “will manage a leader who will put the needs of NGOs above profits”.

The outcome was in the hands of profit before. Prior to the public interest register, Verisign Inc. and its predecessor, Network Solutions, ran dot-org, along with dot-com and dot-net.

Q&A: Scroll, .com, here comes .coffee, .legal and more

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Reference:

Nonprofits worried about selling dot-org universe will increase costs (2020, January 24)

retrieved on January 24, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-nonprofits-sale-dot-org-universe.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.