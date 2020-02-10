“Nollywood films only promote money rituals and kidnapping” – Fashola

The Minister of Labor and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, seems to have problems with how money rituals and kidnappings are broadcast in Nollywood films.

According to him, most films produced by the Nigerian film industry only promote money rituals and kidnapping.

He made this known during a recent forum that was dubbed; “Uncertainty: Measures against Organized Crime”.

The forum was part of the activities of the 4th annual public lecture / symposium of the United Action for Change.

During his submission, Fashola instructed the film industry actors to at least change the storylines of these films a little, because he believes this could save innocent lives.

He also explained that the idea of ​​using human parts for money rituals is a myth and should not be advertised in films.

“Some people believe that if you get a man’s head or a woman’s body parts, they could be turned into money. It’s not true! And if you ask people who believe in it if they’ve seen it before, tell you that someone said they saw it.

“However, entertainment, social media, and nollywood have made it a stronger faith. How can human head bring money? Money is paper invented by man, not by God. They put the paper in a machine to print what we call money, and that’s the only place where money comes from.

“But the challenge is the belief system. Just think about how many people have been missing from kidnappings because some believe they exist. The police could tell us the number of people they have with human body parts, such as B. skulls arrested. This belief system has to go.

“So we all have to do it, including those who make the films, reverse the story, and sell a new story in which money is printed in a machine and not in any other way like money rituals.

It’s not true, or how does that happen? What is the connection between paper (money) and cotton (trousers) or has anyone seen cotton money? Those of us who have influence and authority have to take positions to reverse this kind of belief. “

Source: www.ghgossip.com