Nolley, Young Blamed After Virginia Tech Comeback Against Syracuse Fails | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – On January 7th, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team gathered to defeat Syracuse.

The comeback of the Hokies came up short 11 days later.

Syracuse fought against Hokies 71-69 at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday and snatched Tech’s winning streak in three games.

Landers Nolley II, a newcomer to the tech team, missed a deep 3-point gap from the top with 70-69, three seconds before the end.

“They trusted me to play a game and I just couldn’t get through this time,” said Nolley. “I just put us in a bad situation. … I felt that it was a better piece that could have been done that I should have done. I just didn’t do it.”

“It only hurts if you don’t get through.

“I was in a hurry. I felt like someone in the middle was open. I feel like both defenders jumped on me. But it happened so quickly … I just had a bad last game and it just cost us the game. ” “

The ball glanced from the left side of the rim.

“It’s a pretty difficult shot,” said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.

Tech (13-5, 4-3 ACC) had 7.4 seconds to get the last shot.

What did coach Mike Young do during the break?

“Exactly what we got. You didn’t like it? It looked good, didn’t it?” Boy cracked. “We didn’t work that out, but he would be part of it.”

“It was (planned) … for me to find someone or hopefully hit the shot,” said Nolley. “Of course I didn’t do it either.”

“We played the wrong game. It’s up to Mike Young,” said Young. “I have to do it better.

“I really would have liked to put the thing in the high posts.”

Nolley, a five-time ACC freshman of the week, had 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists. He also had four of his team’s seven sales, including three in a key second half.

“I just have to get better,” said Nolley. “My team played great. It was my fault.

“On the track, I should just have done more for my team.

“I had some crucial sales.”

Nolley was only 5 out of 16 from the field, including 3 out of 13 from the 3-point range.

“We put him under pretty good pressure,” said Boeheim. “We got him a little off balance.”

Orange’s Marek Dolezaj made one of two free throws with a second to the left.

Syracuse (11-7, 4-3), who led the entire second half, avenged Tech in the Carrier Dome by 67-63.

The orange shot 48.3% of the field, 50% of which in the second half. Syracuse only made six 3-pointers, but scored 34 points in color.

“We didn’t defend well enough to win,” said Young. “We had as many scouting report errors today as we had throughout the year.”

Tech lost 16 points in the first half and shot 51.7% off in the second half.

Virginia Tech was 15 out of 37 out of the 3-point range against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense and set the school record for most 3-point attempts in one game. Tech had set that record against Lehigh two months ago and won the following game against Delaware State.

Hokies newcomer Jalen Cone made his first start and had all 14 points in the first half. He made four 3-pointers.

The Tech Freshman Reserve Nahiem Alleyne scored 17 points. He was 6 out of 7 out of the field, including 5 out of 6 out of 3 point range.

Alleyne, who had been in a shooting crisis, had a double-digit result in the second game in a row. He was 5 out of 5 from the field, including 4 out of 4 from 3 point area, in the second half.

“Alleyne really hurt us,” said Boeheim. “We were worried about Nolley and Cone, but he really hurt us.”

Buddy Boeheim, the son of the Syracuse coach, scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half.

“Buddy gave us a good start and then they just protected him,” said Jim Boeheim.

Tech went from 47-34 to 17-6 with 15:57 to shorten the lead to 53-51 with 10:37.

Nolley then made three envelopes on a route in which Syracuse extended the lead to 59-53.

Tech later scored seven straight points to cut the lead to 66-65 with 1:54 left.

Alleyne later scored to cut the deficit to 68-67 with 1:21 left, but Elijah Hughes replied with a basket.

Wabissa Bede reduced the lead by 40.3 seconds to 70-69. He was fouled on the game, but missed the free throw.

Tech’s Tyrece Radford, who scored 39 points in the last two games, was 0 out of 4 on Saturday.