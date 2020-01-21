Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport

Colorado Rockies All-Star’s third baseman Nolan Arenado has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the off-season, and he’s not pleased about it.

Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich tried to put the whole thing to bed on Monday.

“With the start of the season and spring training on the horizon, we’ll focus on that,” said Bridich, according to the Denver Post. “We listened to the teams about Nolan and nothing really came of it. We’re going to go pretty much as we expected – with Nolan in purple and black and as our third baseman.

“So we can put this to bed and look forward to the coming season and work towards it.”

Well, it doesn’t seem like the whole thing will come to a standstill based on how Arenado reacted to all of it: “I really don’t care what is said,” he said. “I only know that I feel disregarded there.”

A relationship that has reportedly deteriorated appears to be in a mess that is springing up.