Nokia announces higher profit and boosts 5G investments

Finnish telecommunications supplier Nokia Corp. saw fourth-quarter earnings growth, mainly driven by cost savings, and promised to increase investment in next-generation 5G networks, one of the world’s leading providers.

Net income increased 11% to $ 821 million ($ 903 million) from October to December, while sales remained unchanged at $ 6.9 billion.

Nokia, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, announced Thursday that dividend payments will resume after the company’s net cash position improved to around € 2 billion. However, this level should not be reached in the first three quarters of this year.

In October, Nokia lowered its business outlook and stopped dividend payments, justifying the decision to step up investment in 5G networks, where it competes with China’s Huawei and Sweden’s Ericsson.

CEO Rajeev Suri said the fourth quarter results were “a strong end to a challenging year” and acknowledged that the company had difficulty raising funds. He said Nokia would put a “sharp focus” on cash issues and further cost cutting this year.

Nokia announced that it has now completed 66 commercial deals for 5G, the new networking technology that enables ultra-fast download speeds with 19 live networks. That’s 48 commercial 5G deals and 15 live networks reported in October.

