Noisy scenes in Nagaland’s meeting while NPF seeks passage for anti-CAA resolution

Kohima: Nagaland’s meeting on Saturday witnessed noisy scenes, while opposition NPF protested against the newly amended Citizenship Act and insisted that an anti-CAA resolution be adopted in the House, based on states such as Kerala and Bengal.

Deputy Naga People’s Front (NPF) demand, Deputy Prime Minister Y Patton reiterated that the law would not affect Nagas, since states with the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime are exempt from jurisdiction.

Opposition leader T R Zeliang, together with NPF MLAs Chotisuh Sazo and Chumben Murry, however, argued during a discussion on issues of general interest that the ILP would not impede the influx of illegal immigrants.

Zeliang also said that Assam, the gateway to the Northeast, was not fully exempted from the law, making Nagaland, with its porous borders, susceptible to illegal infiltration.

“Let us study the matter and find out if the Center really intends to grant continued citizenship. If so, why are only three countries – Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan – included in the law? Why not people from Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and the Buddhists from Tibet?

“Does this law really represent what the central government claims, or is it a law to collect votes,” he said.

The senior NPF leader also stated that once Assum citizenship, immigrants in Assam could find their way to other states in the Northeast.

“Who can prevent people in Assam, granted by the powers of the Citizenship, from finding our way to our state?” Zeliang said.

Patton argued that Nagas were fully protected and that an anti-CAA resolution was not necessary. Interior Minister Amit Shah had given assurance in December that the law would not affect the people of the state, he said, adding that “the state appreciated the movement of the Center.”

