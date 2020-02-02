Noel ‘batsuit in new image

A cool new concept design presents the Batman star Robert Pattinson with the Batman: Noel Batsuit.

Since Good Time star Robert Pattinson was cast as the new Bruce Wayne, fans have eagerly waited to see what his Batman will look like. Now that filming on The Batman by Robert Pattinson is just beginning, it seems that those who want to see this view of the Caped Crusader have to wait a while before an official trial is revealed. To reveal some of the irritation in the absence of a suit, artists have evoked fan interpretations of what Robert Pattinson would like in his Batman suit.

A brand new work of art from fan artist “Skull101ify” depicts how Robert Pattinson would look in the Batman: Noel suit. The Batman: Noel suit is remarkably more gothic than some of the recent Batsuit rates we’ve seen in recent years. The Batman by Robert Pattinson seems to be working on the character’s detective / noir roots, which of course contains gothic elements, so this suit seems a perfect match for the star. You can view Robert Pattinson in the Batman: Noel suit below.

What distinguishes the Batman: Noel suit from other contemporary outfits is that the Bat symbol is not mixed between the suit. It is rather his own stuck on ornament that comes from the cape. Both are connected to each other, making the Bat symbol more prominent than normal. The Batman: Noel suit is one of the latest outfits of the Dark Knight, as it made its debut in 2011, while Christian Bale still played the DC Comics icon.

Full plot details about The Batman by Robert Pattinson are preserved, but we know that the film revolves around a younger Bruce Wayne and contains a Rogues gallery with villains with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves project follows Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the detective skills of the Dark Knight than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new Batman trilogy with Robert Pattinson.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Jayme Lawson as Bella, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Batman comes to the cinema on June 25, 2021. Keep an eye on the latest news about Robert Pattinson and the long-awaited film.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

