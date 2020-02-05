Noel ‘batsuit in new image

Robert Pattinson shows a new artwork for The Batman with a Batman: Noel-inspired batsuit.

Since Robert Pattinson was cast as the new Bruce Wayne for Matt Reeves’s The Batman, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what his version of the Caped Crusader will look like. With the filming on The Batman by Robert Pattinson last week, it seems that those who want to see this rendition of the DC Comics character have to wait a bit before an official lawsuit is revealed. To control some of the irritation in the absence of a suit unveiling, artists have evoked fan interpretations of what Robert Pattinson might look like as Batman.

This cool concept design from digital artist “Skull101ify” depicts how Robert Pattinson might look in the Batman: Noel suit. The Batman: Noel suit is remarkably more gothic than some of the Batsuits we’ve seen in recent years. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman seems to sharpen the character’s detective / noir roots, which of course contains gothic elements, so this suit seems a perfect match for the 33-year-old actor. You can view the artwork of Robert Pattinson with the Batman: Noel suit below.

What distinguishes the Batman: Noel suit from other contemporary outfits is that the Bat symbol is not mixed between the suit. It is rather his own pasted ornament that comes from the cape. Both are connected to each other, making the Bat symbol more prominent than normal. The Batman: Noel costume is one of the newest outfits of the Caped Crusader, as it made its debut in 2011, while Christian Bale played the Dark Knight.

Full plot details about Robert Pattinson’s The Batman are kept under lock and key, but we know the film will revolve around a younger Bruce Wayne and a Rogues gallery with villains featuring Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves project follows Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the detective skills of the Dark Knight than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new trilogy with Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Jayme Lawson as Bella, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021. Keep up to date with the latest news about Robert Pattinson and the highly anticipated film.

"The Witcher" by Henry Cavill introduces new photos for the poster and first look

Netflix has released a brand new poster for the Henry Cavill series The Witcher, along with a whole series of first look photos.

A beautiful poster for the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher debuted this morning with Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia. In addition, Netflix also dropped the first official photos of Anya Cholatra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, as well as two other stills that offer fans a fresh look at Geralt.

You can view the poster below and the new photos in the gallery by clicking on ‘Next’.

Based on the fantasy series of novels and short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s The Witcher follows the assassin for hire named Geralt van Rivia (Henry Cavill). Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich will also serve as the executive producer of the series, while Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez and Charlotte Brändström are on board as director for the first season with eight episodes.

Here is the official summary for The Witcher:

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy series and is an epic story about fate and the family. Geralt van Rivia, a lonely monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be more godless than animals. But when fate drives him to a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn together to control the increasingly volatile continent.

The Witcher plays Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as starting magicians.

The Witcher will be available on Netflix at the end of 2019. Stay up to date with the latest updates for the upcoming Netflix series.