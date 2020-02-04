Noel ‘batsuit in new image

The Batman star Robert Pattinson attracts a Batman: Noel-inspired Batsuit in new illustrations for the highly anticipated DC Comics film.

Since the British actor Robert Pattinson was cast as the new Bruce Wayne, fans have eagerly waited to see what his version of Batman will look like. With the filming on The Batman by Robert Pattinson last week, it seems that those who want to see this rendition of the DC Comics hero have to wait a while before an official trial is revealed. To control some of the irritation in the absence of a suit unveiling, artists have evoked fan interpretations of what Robert Pattinson might look like as Batman.

A new concept from digital artist “Skull101ify” depicts how Robert Pattinson would look in the Batman: Noel suit. The Batman: Noel suit is remarkably more gothic than some of the Batsuits we’ve seen in recent years. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman seems to sharpen the character’s detective / noir roots, which of course contains gothic elements, so this suit seems a perfect match for the 33-year-old actor. You can see Robert Pattinson in the Batman: Noel suit below.

What distinguishes the Batman: Noel suit from other contemporary outfits is that the Bat symbol is not mixed between the suit. It is rather his own pasted ornament that comes from the cape. Both are connected to each other, making the Bat symbol more prominent than normal. The Batman: Noel costume is one of the newest outfits of the Caped Crusader, as it made its debut in 2011, while Christian Bale played the Dark Knight.

Full plot details about Robert Pattinson’s The Batman are kept under lock and key, but we know the film will revolve around a younger Bruce Wayne and a Rogues gallery with villains featuring Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves project follows Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the detective skills of the Dark Knight than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new trilogy with Robert Pattinson.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Jayme Lawson as Bella, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Batman opens on June 25, 2021 in the cinema. Keep an eye on the latest news about Robert Pattinson and the long-awaited film.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for the Batmobile from Titans has been released and it unveils various versions of the iconic vehicle from Batman.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and is being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.