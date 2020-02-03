Noel ‘batsuit in new image

New artwork reveals what Batman star Robert Pattinson could look like with the Batman: Noel Batsuit.

Since Good Time star Robert Pattinson was cast as the new Bruce Wayne, fans have eagerly waited to see what his Batman will look like. With the filming on The Batman by Robert Pattinson last week, it seems that those who want to see this rendition of the Dark Knight have to wait a while before an official trial is revealed. To reveal some of the irritation in the absence of a suit, artists have evoked fan interpretations of what Robert Pattinson would like in his Batman suit.

A new concept design from digital artist “Skull101ify” depicts how Robert Pattinson would look in the Batman: Noel suit. The Batman: Noel suit is remarkably more gothic than some of the Batsuits we’ve seen in recent years. The Batman by Robert Pattinson seems to sharpen the character’s detective / noir roots, which of course contains gothic elements, so this suit seems a perfect match for the actor. You can see Robert Pattinson in the Batman: Noel suit below.

What distinguishes the Batman: Noel suit from other contemporary outfits is that the Bat symbol is not mixed between the suit. It is rather his own stuck on ornament that comes from the cape. Both are connected to each other, making the Bat symbol more prominent than normal. The Batman: Noel suit is one of the newest outfits of the Caped Crusader, as it made its debut in 2011, while Christian Bale still played the iconic DC Comics hero.

What do you think of this artwork with Robert Pattinson in the Batman: Noel suit? Sound out in the comments!

Full plot details about Robert Pattinson’s The Batman are kept under lock and key, but we know the film will revolve around a younger Bruce Wayne and a Rogues gallery with villains featuring Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves project follows Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the detective skills of the Dark Knight than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new Batman trilogy with Robert Pattinson.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Jayme Lawson as Bella, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Batman comes to the cinema on June 25, 2021. Keep an eye on the latest news about Robert Pattinson and the long-awaited film.

Source: Instagram

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.