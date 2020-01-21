ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Noel Acciari scored 5.6 seconds into the third period and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Acciari tipped a shot from Mark Pysyk’s point which was first reported by Aaron Ekblad. A video review confirmed the goal and gave Florida its first regulatory win in Minnesota. Since a scoreless tie in 2001 during the inaugural Wild season, Minnesota was 10-0-1 at home against Florida, including seven straight wins.

Florida Panthers right wing Noel Acciari (AP Photo / Craig Lassig)

Keith Yandle scored a goal and three assists, and Aleksander Barkov added a goal and an assist for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 stops on his second consecutive start.

Luke Kunin scored two goals, Zach Parise scored on power play and Jared Spurgeon added a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Alex Stalock stopped 20 shots.

AVALANCHE 6, RED WINGS 3

DENVER (AP) – Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon also scored twice and Colorado defeated Detroit.

Matt Nieto and Ryan Graves also scored for the Avalanche and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots. Cale Makar has two assists. Colordo finished 3-0-2 on five games.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Givani Smith scored for Detroit, who lost five in a row (0-4-1). Larkin also had two assists. Jimmy Howard made 40 saves falling to 2-18-2.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Leading 2-1 at the start of the third, Kadri helped Colorado put the game out of reach when he and Nieto added goals 53 seconds apart.

After Smith pulled Detroit 5-3 at the end of the third, MacKinnon added an empty net with 1:00 remaining to seal the win.

Kadri and MacKinnon scored 1:54 apart at the start of the second to give the Avalanche the edge after Bertizzo led Detroit early in the first.

The Associated Press