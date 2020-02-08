Nod For NPR in Tamil Nadu will invite People’s Ire, says DMK

Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin urged the AIADMK government on Sunday not to let the National Population Register run in Tamil Nadu, because any movement to continue would lead to “severe opposition” of the people.

He also renewed DMK’s demand for an anti-CAA resolution at the state meeting and said that only such a step would be a “reconciliation” to support the bill for citizenship in parliament.

Stalin wrote to party cadres and said the AIADMK government should not permit National Population Registration under any circumstances in Tamil Nadu. “If the government has tried to do this to achieve the objective of the BJP government at the Center, I would like to warn that it will evoke strong opposition from the people,” he said.

He urged the government to take steps to adopt the resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act during the budget session that began on February 14.

He thanked his party workers and cadres of alliance parties for “active” participation in the “one crore signature campaign” against the CAA, NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said as “expected,” it has become a people’s movement and so far it has seen more than two crore signatures.

On 2 February, Stalin launched the DMK-led alliance campaign that includes the congress. It is expected that it will be completed soon and that the signatures are presented to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The DMK leader, who is also the opposition leader in Tamil Nadu, said the fight against the CAA will continue if the Center does not reconsider its position even after seeing the response to its signature campaign.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the NPR is a register of ordinary residents of the country. For the purposes of NPR, an ordinary resident is defined as a person who has lived in a local area for the past six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The goal is to set up an extensive identity database of all the usual inhabitants of the country. The database would contain both demographic and biometric data.

The government has defended NPR and said it has been updated to give legitimate beneficiaries the benefit of welfare schemes.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.