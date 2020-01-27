Nocturnal rocket attack on US Embassy in Baghdad injured 1

BAGHDAD – A nightly missile attack on the US embassy in Baghdad injured at least one embassy staff member, officials there said on Monday.

The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to teach the media, did not state the nationality of the injured person or the severity of their wounds. They said the rocket hit a restaurant on the embassy site.

The violent clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters continued overnight. A protester was shot dead in a violent operation in the south of the country.

The US embassy is located in the green zone of the Iraqi capital and has been a focus of the regional tensions between the United States and Iran that have taken place in Iraq in recent weeks. Iraqi supporters of an Iran-backed militia stormed the embassy compound on December 31, smashed the main door and set fire to the lobby.

At least five Katyusha rockets landed in the Green Zone on Sunday, according to a US military statement. It was the third missile attack on the U.S. embassy that month, and the perpetrators were not immediately known. Previous attacks did not cause injuries.

The US has accused Iranian-backed militias of attacking US interests through attacks on military bases that house Americans and diplomatic missions.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the attack and reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to protecting diplomatic missions in the country.

Iraq has been affected by protests lasting more than four months, which have been criticized for alleged government corruption, high unemployment and Iran’s influence on Iraqi politics. Security forces killed at least 500 protesters. The country is also facing a political conflict over the appointment of the next prime minister.

The death of the last protester occurred amid violent acts by security forces at a protest camp in the southern city of Nasiriyah, an activist and a medical official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

The police fired live rounds to distribute the crowd from a central square in Nasiriyah, where demonstrators held a sit-down strike and ordered demonstrators to flee. The camp site was later burned. It was not immediately clear whether security forces or unknown groups had set it on fire. The city was a frequent focus of the protest movement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.