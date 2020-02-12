“Nobody paved SH! T for me”

Famous Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy recently gave a troll the answer of his life in a social media post after the troll suggested that people pave the way for Burna Boy to get where he is now.

Apparently this troll is a blogger and a staunch Wizkid fanatic with the Twitter handle @JezzyJoseph.

READ ALSO: Highlife Music Legend, Victor Olaiya is dead

The troll’s tweet reads:

“Where have you been since 2010-2018? I mean, where the hell were you when Afrobeat struggled to reach the mainstream? The BEST has paved the way for you. You came in when the table was already set and here you claim the BEST since Fela. “

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels shows her new jeep in these latest photos

Burna Boy, who was unwilling to lose the “fight,” replied with;

“Lol. Nobody paved shit for me. Everyone finds them themselves. I’m out here, if you knew how they made us look weak by begging the Western world and paying to like us, you’ll see that no table was set and I am the one who has brought you the respect you currently enjoy. “

Lol. Nobody paved shit for me. Everyone finds them themselves. I’m out here, if you knew how they made us look weak by begging the Western world and paying to like us, you’ll see that no table was set and I am the one who Has brought you the respect you currently enjoy. https://t.co/oPS1HjPrEl

– Burna Boy (@burnaboy), February 12, 2020

Where have you been since 2010-2018? I mean, where the hell were you when Afrobeat struggled to reach the mainstream? The BEST has paved the way for you. You came in when the table was already set and here you claim the BEST since Fela

– JezzyOfficial (@JezzyJoseph), February 12, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com