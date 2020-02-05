Actress Taapsee Pannu is preparing for her next release “Thappad”, and states that the act of slapping equals violence, disrespect and, to some extent, a controlling nature, whether it is a father and a son , or husband and wife. She adds that a slap can never be an expression of love, never.

“I think nobody opposes the lack of respect of women, including women themselves. Facing her is the need of the hour. Women who live in poor economic conditions cannot stand up due to their conditioning and financial dependence on their spouses. They have nowhere to go and they don’t earn money, so they deal with disrespect and torture every day. In elite society, they refuse to address the problem just because they see it as a social disgrace and (feel that) hinders their image of a perfect family, “Taapsee told IANS.

Thappad actress, Taapsee Pannu: “Nobody opposes the lack of respect of women, including women themselves”

He added: “The fact is that, whether it is a slap or several more slaps or other acts of domestic violence, everything comes from a place of disrespect and discrimination. There is nothing called a slap for love. Never!”

“Thappad” revolves around a young couple and how one day the husband slaps his wife in front of the guests at a house party. The wife decides to leave the marriage.

The famous actress of “Pink” believes that the first introduction to violence occurs through parents and is normalized by them. Therefore, the actress emphasized sensible parenthood.

“A child is slapped by an old man because the old man wants to create fear in the child’s mind, because the child is relatively weak. It is the wrong style of fatherhood. From childhood, the human mind learns to normalize some acts of physical violence, such as slapping or raising a hand. In adulthood, men especially use the same habits to control people. It’s a cycle and we have to question it, ”he said.

“Thappad” also features Paveil Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra, among others.

Taapsee did a dozen glamor roles in southern commercial films before “Pink” changed the course of her career in 2016, and carved her image as a serious actress in Bollywood. In a short time, he has created a “nonsense” image on and off the screen with films like “Naam Shabana”, “Soorma”, “Mulk”, “Badla”, among others.

Taapsee said that playing the protagonist Amrita in “Thappad” was a great challenge. “The character that Amrita choked me at the end and I took it as a challenge. After 15 days of shooting, I began to feel claustrophobic. It was hard for me to get out of my image of a fire mark and mental space and get into the skin of this character, ”he said.

She describes Amrita as a “girl with a good heart, affectionate and homely”, who finally decides to leave a relationship in which she invested all her emotions.

“He took all the typical nonsense of” girls should be engaged, “” little physical violence is part of love, “” and girls should do everything possible to save the marriage. “Like Taapsee, I can’t make any sense at all. Then, emotionally I felt claustrophobic, ”he shared.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, “Thappad” will be released on February 28.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!