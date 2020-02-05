Nobody in BJP worthy of CM chair, what if they choose Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal further said the Bharatiya Janata party had attempted to polarize the electorate prior to assembly polls, claiming that the results would show whether it was successful or not.

PTI

updated:February 6, 2020, 1:59 PM IST

Photo of the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal file.

New Delhi: No one in the BJP is worthy to become Prime Minister of Delhi, AAP supremo and CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning before the February 8 elections.

People want to know who the main ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata party will be, Kejriwal told PTI in an interview and asked what if the party would choose Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur for the position.

He said the Bharatiya Janata party had attempted to polarize the electorate prior to assembly polls, claiming that the results would show whether it succeeded or not.

“AAP voters are the ones who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity,” Kejriwal said.

Regarding the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the national AAP convocant claimed that the BJP did not clear the Shaheen Bagh road due to the elections for the meeting.

“What prevented Union Home Minister Amit Shah from clearing the road? What is Amit Shah’s interest in keeping the road blocked? Why do they want to harass the people in Delhi and conduct dirty politics about the protests?” Kejriwal asked.

He continued his attack on the BJP and added that the leaders of the saffron party have “completely forgotten” the unauthorized colonies of the city and deceived the people.

“The ‘free arrangements’ of the Government of Delhi will continue if AAP returns to power, we will introduce more arrangements if necessary,” Kejriwal said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.