No whining about Joker and Best Picture for Parasite: the Oscars have just proved that they are relevant again

When celebrities started to find their way to the Oscars red carpet this Sunday, I didn’t expect to be surprised. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which manages the ceremony, has a way of acting rather … predictable, we will say. Things the Academy likes: movies about Hollywood. Films about acting. Large smashing performances in which a well-known name brings a historical figure back to life or goes full swing. Things that the Academy – and to be honest, the entertainment industry as a whole around the world – often overlook: women. People of color. Foreign language functions.

All this to say, with Todd Philips Joker leading the Oscars nominations and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, not far behind, I went into the evening thinking I knew what I knew could expect. After all, this is the same Academy (well, almost the same, since new members joined in 2019) that were awarded the Green Book Best Picture just a year ago.

I was prepared for Joker, a film that thinks it is much deeper than it actually is to celebrate the ceremony. I thought that Parasite, the sizzling social satire that Joker tried to be so hard on, would eventually be overlooked. And if Joker didn’t make the best photo, I certainly thought Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, a movie about Los Angeles and the film industry and the pains and trials of actors, all subjects that the Oscars win popularity competition would triumph.

Well, reader, I am so happy to report that I was wrong. It turned out that I should have trusted the Academy to recognize the fact that Joker wasn’t the best movie of 2019, and there was Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. At a jubilant moment, Parasite, previously written history, took the trophies for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film earlier in the night, Best Picture. For the first time, a film in a foreign language won the greatest honor of the night.

I’m sorry, I have to retype this: for the first time in 92 years (I’m not a math, but sources tell me it’s almost a century), a movie that isn’t in English requires many viewers to subtitle have won the biggest prize you can ever win in the film industry.

It is especially remarkable when you consider that Joker, one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and in itself already a surprising success (it became the most profitable R-rated film ever in October last year), tries to tackle the same themes that Parasite investigates so brilliantly: class violence and oppression.

But where Joker keeps throwing “serious problems” on the table without really knowing what it is trying to say (something about mental health, poverty and the need to fight back against a ruling class), Parasite offers an uncompromising representation of class warfare and structural inequality. . It’s so brilliant, so intelligent, so sharp and so necessary – and I’m so happy it won.

Perhaps the most important thing is that Parasite is one of those films for which you may have to step outside your own world to really receive the message. If you are rich, you have to worry about the lives of poor people. If you don’t speak Korean, you have to read – yes – subtitles. If you have never been to Korea, you must get to know a whole new environment. Parasite requires a level of empathy linked to imagination for many viewers. The fact that it has just won four Academy Awards is a huge sign of hope, inside and outside the world of films.

