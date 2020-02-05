No Vassilis Spanoulis and Taylor Rochestie for Olympiacos vs CSKA Moscow

Photo: EuroLeague basketball

Vassilis Spanoulis and Taylor Rochestie will not be available on Thursday night when Olympiacos take on CSKA Moscow.

The two guards are injured. Rochestie has been down for the next three weeks because of a foot injury, while Spanoulis has an ankle injury and missed the game against the Muscovites.

“Spanoulis is outside, Rochestie is outside and Charalambopoulos is outside. Our numbers are thin. It is what our commitments are. Injuries are part of sport. I’ve had similar experiences with other teams in the past.

However, we should not feel uncomfortable about things that we cannot control. We cannot control this (injury problems). It happens. We have to look at the basketball page, and this page has some difficulties given our reduced squad. But you have to try to win every game, ”Giorgos Bartzokas head coach of the“ Reds ”told reporters.

Olympiacos is 9-14 overall, while CSKA Moscow has a 16-7 record.