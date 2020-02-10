“No timetable” in the recovery of Myles Garrett as NFL assessments case

Trevor Ruszkowski-VS TODAY Sport

The defensive end of Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL following a meeting with Roger Goodell in the league offices Monday.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was the first report of the meeting.

Breaking: #Browns Myles Garrett met in NY this morning with # NFL representatives, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, about the restoration of his indefinite suspension. No timetable yet.

A few hours later, Mark Maske of the Washington Post gave an update on what was going on, he noted that the NFL is now investigating whether “Garrett met the conditions of his recovery, including counseling.” He also reiterated that there is “no timetable” for a final decision on Garrett’s recovery.

Last season, Garrett received the indefinite ban after he tore off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steeler’s quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him with it.