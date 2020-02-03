No Time to Die: new James Bond trailer shows Daniel Craig’s 007 threatened by mysterious secrets

A puzzling teaser for No Time to Die broadcast during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The 30-second spot reveals more frames from the upcoming James Bond movie, teasing what will happen when Daniel Craig returns as 007 – in all likelihood for the last time.
“This 25th film in April will change everything,” a message on the screen reads, while a voice-over warns: “If our secret finds its way, it will be his death.”
In addition to Craig, the clip includes Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas and more.
No Time to Die will be released on April 2, 2020 in the UK and April 10, 2020 in the US.
At the start of the film, viewers see that Bond has left active duty and is trying to live a peaceful life in Jamaica.
Of course his retirement is stopped when a former friend, CIA employee Felix Leiter, comes to ask for help.
Bond is then given the task of rescuing an abducted scientist – which of course turns out to be more difficult than expected.
No Time to Die, once known as Bond 25, is expected to be Craig’s last outing as the suave spy.
Malek enters the franchise as the main opponent of the film.
.