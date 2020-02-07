No threat found in Alleghany County, Covington schools after reported threat

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – After all schools in Alleghany County and Covington City were closed on Friday, February 7th, due to a potential social media threat, law enforcement officials concluded that the region was not a threat ,

The Covington Police and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, with the support of local school systems and authorities in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, conducted the investigation and identified no threat, as stated on the Covington Police Facebook page.

WFXR reported that officials received information about a potential threat from a student from Greenbrier County, West Virginia, at the end of the school day on Thursday.

Upon receiving the information, local law enforcement and school officials immediately opened an investigation that continued until Friday.

