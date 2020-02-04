No Takers for Indonesia ‘Pick a Tire off The Croc’ Contest

Authorities in Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi, said that no crocodile hunter came forward to face the challenge of removing the unwanted chain from the 13-foot reptile.

Palu (Indonesia): Indonesia has canceled a competition that offers cash rewards to anyone brave enough to remove a motorcycle tire around the neck of a giant crocodile.

The competition was rolled out last month, but made headlines again last week when an unspecified reward was offered.

The local nature conservation institute offered few details about the reward – or how outsiders could perform the dangerous task – but the chief said the money would come from his own pocket.

Conservationists who fear that the croc will be strangled slowly have been trying for years to find a way to untangle the beast.

Rumors spread that the popular TV personality Panji the Explorer – Indonesia’s response to the deceased Australian “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin – wanted a new shot two years ago.

Officials said that a Ministry of Environment team will now redouble efforts to free the croc from its rubber stranglehold.

“The competition has been canceled,” said Central Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency Head Hasmuni Hasmar.

“But we now have a back-up from the ministry and government experts to help us.”

