“The petitions concerning Assam and Tripura as well as the questions related to Uttar Pradesh, which continues the implementation of the CAA without framing rules, can be treated separately”, declared the court.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, who appeared for the Center, told the judiciary that the government had received copies of about 60 pleas out of the 143 petitions.

He said he wanted time to respond to the means that were not served on him. Lead counsel Kapil Sibal urged the judiciary to suspend the operation of the CAA and to postpone the exercise of the National Population Register (NPR) for the time being.

The court said it would not grant CAA a stay without hearing from the Center on the matter. “Will order interim relief for the petitioner opposing the CAA after four weeks,” said the bench.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to migrants from the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who arrived in the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by December 31, 2014.

President Ram Nath Kovind assented to the citizenship bill (amendment) on December 12, transforming it into law.

Several petitions have been filed challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA, including the head of RJD Manoj Jha, Congressman from Trinamool Mahua Moitra, the head of AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi.

Several other petitioners include the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs ‘Rihai Manch’ and Citizens Against Hate, lawyer ML Sharma, and law students have also approached the Supreme Court to challenge the act.

