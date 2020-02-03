No, Stuart Broad does not ‘remember’ the bowler who has admitted most runs in a T20I

If you’ve just tuned in, India wrote history on Sunday because they became the first team to ever win a T20I series 5-0.

Captain Rohit Sharma met New Zealand in the fifth and final collision on Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and won the pitch and decided to hit first.

Sharma along with KL Rahul gave India a steady start when the former 60 struck before returning to the retired hurt pain. Shreyas Iyer again offered a helping hand when the visitors achieved a decent score of 163/3.

New Zealand wanted to avoid a whitewash and had a rocky start and lost both Martin Guptill and Colin Munro cheaply. But Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor had other plans.

The duo joined forces and went for the murder. Little knew Shivam Dube, who was bowling the tenth of the second innings, that he would end up in the history books for the wrong reasons.

Guptill and Munro beat four sixes and two boundaries together when Dube finally leaked 34 points in Mount Maunganui.

6, 6, 4, 1, 4nb, 6, 6 – read Dube’s pass over from the game.

With this, Dube threw the second most expensive in the history of T20I. Sharing this trivia was ICC’s official Instagram account, which asked cricket fans to name the bowler who had given away more runs than Dube in an over.

Soon the ICC’s commentary section was barraged with one name, and that cricket player came up with a comical “confession” that he was not aware of the bowler who had the infamous record.

English cricket player Stuart Broad responded with a “no” and fans around the world laughed heartily.

If you need a refresher course, it was Broad’s fateful on September 19, 2007, which helped Yuvraj Singh reach the fastest half-century in a T20I game, a record that has survived to date.

Yuvraj had beaten Andrew Flintoff a couple of times in the 18th of the game. This didn’t go so well with Flintoff and the two engaged in a big argument. The referee on the field intervened, but an animated Yuvraj was far from ready.

It was Broad who was confronted with the wrath of the left-handed batsman.

Yuvraj unleashed himself and sent Broad throughout the park for six maximums.

6,6,6,6,6,6 read Broad’s over while Yuvi shot away to half a century of 12 balls.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSMJqb_My1k [/ embed]

Fortunately for Dube, the Indian all-rounder was supported by a high-quality bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini. The chase in New Zealand went to the last with a home team that needed 21 to win, but in the end it was too much to ask because Kiwi’s 7 lagged behind India’s score.

