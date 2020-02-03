No special category status for Andhra, says Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha; Cites the advice of the Finance Panel

Amaravati: The State Secretary for Finance of the Union reiterated on Monday that the Center does not grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

In response to a question from MP Kesineni Srinivas of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the Lok Sabha about the special category status requirement that Andhra has demanded since the 2014 split, Thakur said following recommendations from the 14th financial committee, the category has ceased to exist for states.

Srinivas also wanted to know whether the Ministry of Finance has received a proposal on this since 2014.

The Union Minister said that according to the standard criterion adopted, special category status is granted only to those states that are covered by hilly and difficult terrain, have a low population density or have a significant tribal population, are strategically located along international borders or face economic and infrastructural disadvantage.

He said that although the then prime minister (Manmohan Singh) had announced on February 20, 2014 that special category status would be extended to Andhra Pradesh for five years to keep the finances of the state firm, the 14th financial committee had recommended otherwise and the category now ceases to exist.

However, the current central government, led by Narendra Modi, is committed to supporting the development of Andhra Pradesh, “Thakur added.

The announcement came at a time when the ruling YSR congress party was planning to put pressure on the center through its 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and two MPs in the Rajya Sabha on the issue during the ongoing budget session.

Previously, both the YSRCP and the TDP had labeled the Union budget presented by the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman as disappointing for the state. Both parties condemned non-awarding of subsidies that the government should have received too late.

YSRC Parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said the budget was completely disappointing because the state only got an empty hand.

“No mention was made of the special category status for the state or various incentives. Neither was mention made of the special grant for the development of disadvantaged districts, nor of promises made in the AP Reorganization Act, 2014,” he said .

The Rajya Sabha member noted that the Center should have released more money for Polavaram’s multifunctional project and said that they would inflict the injustice on Andhra with the Center.

TDP politburolid Yanamala Ramakrishnudu blamed the YSRC government for not getting the state owed from the center.

The poor policy of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has disgraced the state, which was in chaos because of its “clumsy” government.

Although the YSRCP leadership boasted that it would force the Center to release more money to the state, it clearly failed as the budget indicated, “said the former finance minister.

