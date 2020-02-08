Bigg Boss 13 is almost coming to an end and the excitement between the fans of the show and the contestants is unbeatable. While Asim Riaz was the first member to join the elite club and secure his place as a finalist for the show. Soon Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai joined him. And now, in the task of final immunity given to the remaining inmates, Paras Chhabra seems to have secured his place as the fourth competitor of the final.

In the task of immunity given to Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, members of the elite club were asked to save the contestant of their choice and finally make them finalists!

Bigg Boss 13: No Shehnaaz Gill, does THIS contestant join Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai in the Top 4?

While Asim decided to save Arti, Rashami went for Shehnaaz and Sidharth surprised everyone by choosing to play for Paras Chhabra. And with Sidharth winning the task for Paras, it seems that the former Splitsvilla contestant has secured his space as the fourth finalist of Bigg Boss 13.

However, a great fight broke out between Sidharth and Asim during the task that led Asim and Rashami to call the creators of the show and Salman Khan leaned toward Shukla once more.

Paras Chhabra has kept his game throughout the season and has often made headlines for his growing intimacy with Mahira Sharma and his relationships with GF Akanksha Puri outside the house.

