No room for Atishi, Raghav Chadha in the Delhi cabinet while Arvind Kejriwal holds on to the proven formula

New Delhi: Prominent new faces Atishi and Raghav Chadha are unlikely to receive ministerial berths in the Delhi government, as Arvind Kejriwal is not in favor of changing his cabinet.

According to sources, Kejriwal will repeat the cabinet once all seven sitting ministers of the Aam Aadmi party have won their seats. With Kejriwal and Sisodia, the top two posts continue to occupy, and Gopal Rai and Satyendra Jain are other important cabinet members, leaving only three slots for a random rearrangement.

It was speculated that Atishi could get a separate portfolio after praising her work in education reform with Sisodia, while there were rumors that Chadha could get the finance ministry. Both contributed in different capacities as advisers to the state government before being removed by the Center, citing their “illegal appointments”.

But faced with a problem of abundance after a new landslide victory in Delhi, Kejriwal has decided to stay with his proven team and not rock the boat. Since there can be no more than seven ministers in the government of Delhi, adjusting the new faces would always be a difficult question.

By keeping the two young leaders, along with another close Kejriwal assistant Dilip Pandey, free from all ministerial responsibilities, AAP could also focus on expanding its footprint at the national level, as it has been hinted since Tuesday. However, they are likely to continue their attachment to various ministries to assist with the tasks.

In the previous Delhi government, Manish Sisodia handled the most important portfolios for education and finance in addition to the deputy CM. He was re-elected from Patparganj after a close competition.

Minister of Health and Home Affairs Satyendra Jain of Shakur Basti and Minister of Labor and Development Gopal Rai of Babarpur are two other senior government officials who won their seats.

The other three ministers to sail through were water and SC / ST minister Rajendra Pal Gautam from Seemapuri, law and transport minister Kailash Gahlot from Najafgarh, and minister of food and civilian supplies Imran Hussain from Ballimaran.

Ministers will take the oath during a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, February 16. It will be attended by CMs from various states, including Bengata’s Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray and Jagan Reddy from Andhra Pradesh.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

