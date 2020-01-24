New Delhi: Infosys said Friday that it has not received any request from Sebi to carry out an additional investigation in the case of reporting irregularities where senior executives were accused of manipulating the company’s balance sheet.

The sources said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) market surveillance agency will likely request a forensic audit of Infosys’ books while continuing to investigate allegations of alleged financial irregularities in the company.

Earlier this month, Infosys had said that its audit committee had not found evidence of financial irregularities or executive misconduct, practically giving a clean talk to CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy, who had been charged by anonymous whistleblowers. .

“The company has not received any request from Sebi to conduct additional audits as reported by the media on January 23, 2020,” Infosys said in a regulatory presentation on Friday.

He added that, as previously revealed, the company had received letters from regulatory authorities seeking information on the anonymous investigation of complainants. “The company continues to cooperate with regulatory authorities,” Infosys said.

In one of the letters dated September 20 and signed by ‘Ethical Employees’, it was alleged that Infosys CEO Salil Parikh, as well as its Chief Financial Officer, Nilanjan Roy, pledged to recognize forced income from large contracts that are not adhered to accounting standards. There was another undated complaint too.

In October, Infosys had informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous complaints allegations alleging certain unethical practices by senior management. Then he began an investigation into the matter and caught external researchers.

The audit committee commissioned a thorough investigation with the assistance of an independent legal advisor.

The US market regulator SEC had also initiated an investigation into the matter, while Rosen Law Firm had said it was preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors in the United States. Infosys shares were trading at 774.70 rupees each in the BSE, 1.26 percent less than the previous close.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.