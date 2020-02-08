“No reason to believe that this president has learned anything” of accusation: Val Demings

Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) raised her eyebrows earlier this week when she announced on CBS News that she would vote to acquit President Donald Trump from the accusations of the House because she believed he had “learned his lesson” after be accused.

“I believe the president learned from this case,” she said at the time. “The president has been deposed. That’s a pretty big lesson. “

Since then, Collins has come back to that claim and said her comments were more “ambitious” before acknowledging that she “might not be correct.”

The impeachment managers of the House, charged with bringing the Democrats against Trump case to the Senate, are convinced that he has learned nothing.

“Of course he didn’t learn a lesson,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to CNN Anderson Cooper.

“If there are no consequences as far as he sees the acquittal as an exemption, it is a fake exemption,” Jeffries added. “But as far as the president sees it as justification for his bad behavior, his constitutional crime, his misconduct, there is reason to believe that he will try to do it again.”

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) Regarded Trump as a ‘normal perpetrator’ whose repeated actions show what he stands for.

“The best indicator for future performance is to look at past performance,” Demings said.

“He was in Florida during the campaign when he said,” Russia, if you listen, “and they were clear. And when the day after the special council on the hill testified, the president on the phone invited another foreign power to to interfere with our elections! “she added.” And when he gets caught, he goes to the microphone and doubles down and invites China and then reminds Ukraine that “Yes, you have to investigate the Bidens.”

“We have no reason to believe that this president has learned anything,” Demings said. “If he had done that, he might have started the state of the Union the other evening by apologizing to the American people. That what he did was wrong and he regrets it. We haven’t heard that yet. “

