No Raj & DK or Rajkumar Hirani, is Shah Rukh Khan the next to be this movie?

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. Since then, fans are anxiously waiting for the king of romance to announce his next movie. But it seems that the wait is finally over as reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has officially bought the rights to a Korean thriller, A Hard Day.

Pinkvilla has quoted a certain source that reveals: “Shah Rukh and his team loved watching the Korean thriller A Hard Day. So much so that he got his team to buy the Hindi adaptation rights for the movie at a good price. If everything goes well, its producer Red Chillies Entertainment will make the movie soon. ”

Not Raj and DK or Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan is the next to be this movie?

While it is still unclear whether Khan will act in the film or not, the portal has also quoted the source as saying: “That is not yet certain. It will definitely produce the film under the sign of his house, but it is not known if he will act on it. Above all, he will get Sujoy Ghosh to direct the thriller for him.

For those not versed, A Hard Day is a 2014 Korean thriller that revolves around a detective who accidentally kills a man with his car, and finally tries to hide his body in his mother’s coffin on his funeral day to Avoid getting caught!

Meanwhile, there have been several reports by Shah Rukh Khan as part of projects, including one from Rajkumar Hirani and the next from Raj & DK. While there is still no official confirmation from King Khan or his team about his next one, fans are certainly waiting restless!

