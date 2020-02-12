The beautiful actress Anushka Shetty has been in the headlines for the past few months after her alleged relationship with her co-star in Baahubali, and the southern heartbreaker, Prabhas.

The actress who is busy these days with the promotions of her movie Nishabdam has once again reached the news not only for her next release, but also for reports about her hooking to her rumored cricket boyfriend.

No Prabhas, but an Indian cricketer wins Anushka Shetty’s heart; Is marriage in the letters?

According to a Republic World report, the rumored crush boyfriend of Anushka belongs to a family in northern India.

However, not much information about the man in question has been revealed, and actress Bhaagamathie has not yet made an official confirmation about the marriage.

Speaking of Anushka’s next adventure, Nishabdam, the actress will be seen playing the role of a silent artist.

The movie also has R. Madhavan in the lead. Madhavan and Anushka are paired facing each other in the thriller, as the duo will be seen playing a married couple.

In addition to Madhavan and Anushka, Nishabdam also has Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in an important role along with Hollywood artist Michael Madsen.

Nishabdam has been directed by Hemant Madhukar and co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa.

The protagonist of R.Madhavan will arrive on the big screen in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!