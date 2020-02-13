No politicians from other states are invited to Arvind Kejriwal oath ceremony

The AAP returned to power after a historic mandate and dropped 62 of the 70 meeting chairs.

PTI

updated:February 13, 2020, 10:39 AM IST

Delhi CM and AAP call on Arvind Kejriwal supporters after the party’s victory in state polls at the AAP office in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: No prime minister of political leaders from other states would be invited to take the oath of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Ramlila Maidan on February 16, said senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) covenant Gopal Rai.

“No prime minister or political leader from other states will be invited to the ceremony that will be specific to Delhi,” Rai told PTI news agency.

Kejriwal, who is ready to take the oath as the Prime Minister of Delhi for a straight third term after a historic victory in the 2020 Polls in Delhi, will be part of a “Delhi-specific” ceremony.

This will be done to show respect to the people of New Delhi who have restored their confidence in his leadership.

The AAP returned to power after a historic mandate and dropped 62 of the 70 meeting chairs. However, the BJP, which was the main opposition party, only won eight.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.