LONDON – Prince Harry said on Sunday that he felt “great sadness” but found “no other way” to cut almost all royal ties from him and his wife Meghan, hoping to achieve a more peaceful life.

The comments were Harry’s first public statement since his separation from the royal family was announced earlier this month. Video of his speech was posted on Instagram.

Harry said he hadn’t taken the decision lightly and praised his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of his family for supporting him and his wife in the past few months. He called the decision “a leap in confidence” and hoped that this step could lead him and his family to a “more peaceful life”.

During his speech at a charity event, Harry phrased the decision as at least partially due to press control and said the media were a powerful force.

He said that he and Meghan intend to continue his service life and that his love and support for the UK are unshakable, but added that he needed to break the royal ties with which he grew up.

“We don’t go away and we definitely won’t go away from you,” said Harry. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately that was not possible. “

Harry and Meghan plan to spend most of their time in Canada. As of this spring, they will no longer use their “royal sovereignty” and will lose access to public funds as soon as they no longer perform official functions.

Harry made the comments at a dinner to support Sentebale, his African-based charity that helps HIV-positive youth. He opened his speech by stating that many in the audience had seen him grow up and said he wanted them to “hear the truth from me as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry.”

Harry formulated the decision to go as his own on behalf of Meghan and her little son Archie. He said Meghan shares his values ​​and remains “the same woman I fell in love with”.

During his presentation, he spoke of both and told the audience that Archie had seen snow for the first time a few days ago and “thought it was damn brilliant.”

He then turned to his relationship with the Queen and other members of his family.

“I will always pay the greatest respect to my grandmother – my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given Meghan and me over the past few months,” he said.

